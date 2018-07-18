Racing Fraternity Chimes in on IndyCar's Return to Legendary Laguna Seca

IndyCar shocked the racing community on Tuesday by confirming a three-year deal to race at the newly named WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, formerly Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, starting with the 2019 season finale next September. Since then, drivers, team bosses, former racers, and of course, racing fans, have shared their excitement over the series' return to the iconic venue in Northern California, which has played host to many of American open-wheel racing's best moments. And with the surge in popularity that IndyCar has enjoyed in recent years, signing a deal to race at one of the world's most famous road courses will only catapult its domestic and international allure even more.

GETTY Andretti corner (Turn 1) at Laguna Seca.

"I am really excited to go back to Laguna Seca, one of the most iconic circuits in this country and one that's synonymous with IndyCar racing," said RLL Racing driver Graham Rahal, whose last name adorns one of the straights at the Californian circuit. "I know that all of the drivers including myself will love being back. I anticipate great crowds as shown at the Champ Car test we did in 2007, and I am sure the event will be a great success for the region." "Selfishly, I am excited to blast up the Rahal straight once again and enjoy the awesome Corkscrew," he added. Even Rahal's father, Bobby, took to his Twitter account to express his sentiments on the series' announcement. He did so by sharing a photo of one of his most popular race cars, one of which he drove to four consecutive victories at Laguna Seca in the '90s.

Other IndyCar drivers and personalities also showed their excitement on social media, albeit in less heartfelt but equally meaningful and even funny ways.