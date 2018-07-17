IndyCar Toronto: Drivers' Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

Sunday's showdown on the streets of Toronto proved that the fourth-oldest race on the IndyCar schedule is still as exciting as ever. And while Team Penske's Josef Newgarden failed to consolidate on the impressive form he's shown since Road America, Ganassi's Scott Dixon proved that he's still the man to beat.

The Iceman pounced when the opportunity presented itself on lap 33 when Newgarden brushed the wall during a restart and was forced to pit for repairs. Further down the grid, it was hometown hero Robert Wickens who showed his disappointment about failing to pass Simon Pagenaud for second place, but ultimately greeted tens of thousands of Canadians from the third step of the podium. Making things even better for the local fans was the fact that Wickens' teammate, James Hinchcliffe, followed him to an exciting fourth-place finish.

Of course, social media erupted with joy for the Canadian duo.

Scott Dixon - First Place