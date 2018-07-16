Newly Crowned Formula E Champion Vergne Wins on the Streets of New York

Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne, who clinched the Formula E world championship during Saturday's first of two races, climbed to the top step of the podium after driving his electric racer to victory lane on the streets of Brooklyn.

Thunderstorms and overcast conditions prevailed in the area during most of the morning, but the relatively damp track conditions didn't stop the Frenchman from making a lightning start from the third place on the grid. Vergne jumped pole-sitter Sebastian Buemi at the start as well as his teammate Andre Lotterer by lining up alongside them on the main straight and braking late and deep into turn one.