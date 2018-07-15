Scott Dixon Wins IndyCar Toronto Grand Prix, Nearly Doubles Points Advantage

"It was a tough race," said Newgarden. "Making contact with the wall didn't help. I don't know what it was to be honest with you, it was either marbles or dust from the sweepers; they're trying to clean off the track and that yellow, when we already had tons of marbles 27 laps in. I don't know what to tell you, I went straight into the wall. And part of that is my fault, just making a mistake, but I didn't expect it; I'll tell you that. I just had no idea the car was going to do that. I knew it would be low grip, but not zero grip. I just lost the front end completely. I feel terrible, it's not fun to make a mistake."

Following Newgarden's snafu, it was Dixon who assumed the lead of the race and he held onto it until the most important one: the final lap. And even though Dixon is one of the fittest and best-prepared drivers on the field, he admitted that it had been a physically demanding race.