MotoGP Deutschland: Dominant Marquez Wins Over Yamaha's Rossi and Vinales

As the first quarter of the race came to a close, it was Lorenzo who led the pack with Yamaha's Valentino Rossi following closely in second place, and Danilo Petrucci in the third position for Pramac Ducati, who was enjoying a home race in Germany. However, by the time the half-way mark came around, it was evident that Lorenzo's decision to outfit his factory Ducati with a soft front tire and medium rear wasn't the right one, as the future Honda rider kept on pushing wider and wider on the turns as his front end washed away.

This was the moment Marquez had been waiting for, as his relatively easy pace in the top four had allowed him to save the best for the end and he quickly jumped to the front once Lorenzo's woes began. It was a similar story for Petrucci, who ended up falling to fourth place after running in second and third for most of the race. At the end of the day, Marquez reacted so precisely to the conditions that he could've stolen Rossi's nickname of "The Doctor," even if it was for just one race.