Track/Side: Americas Rallycross At Circuit Of The Americas

Americas Rallycross is the successor to Global Rallycross. After their inaugural race at Silverstone, it was time to bring the show to COTA for their first race in America. COTA's rallycross track is brand new, and the finishing touches were still fresh as the cars took to the course. The circuit will be used when FIA WRX comes to town in September, but this weekend was all about the big names who make ARX as exciting as it is.

Here's a look at Saturday's race in photos.