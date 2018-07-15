Scott Speed Takes Home Victory at Inaugural ARX Race on American Soil

This time, it was Speed who took the top spot at Circuit of the Americas. His back-and-forth battle with Ken Block provided the entertainment and proved to be the closest fight of the night as he was nearly unbeatable around the recently-built infield track. The drama continued into the final where Block was ultimately defeated, having the door shut on him by Speed, himself a three-time GRC champion.

When being interviewed during one of the semi-final heats, Speed mentioned Block by saying, "that guy is always running into someone." In the post-race interview, a reporter referred to the final round as easy for Speed to which he responded: "That was not easy, I had to brake 50 meters before the first two corners because I was getting plowed in the back by the 43." He was, of course, referring to Block's No. 43 Hoonigan Ford.

Former Subaru rallycross driver and skateboard legend Bucky Lasek, who was commentating, responded with "Scott, tell us how you really feel."

Block got his word in, though. Being arguably the king of burnouts and donuts, during his post-race interview, Block responded to the applause for his celebratory spins in the infield by saying, "Scott was doing some pathetic donuts, so I had to show the fans what it is really all about." A hysterically laughing Lasek then commented "Hey, Ken! you should tell us how you really feel," after saying the same thing about Speed.