Ben Rhodes Gets NASCAR Truck Series Win in Home State of Kentucky

Kentucky native Ben Rhodes claimed his second-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win, his first of 2018, in his home state Thursday night when he took the checkered flag in the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. He finished 0.9 seconds ahead of Stewart Friesen. The win snapped a 15-year Kentucky Speedway losing streak for Ford.



"This has been such a long time coming and these guys deserve it so much,” Rhodes said. "They've been working their butts off. We've had a touch of bad luck this year. Everybody was feeling good about it tonight. We've had trucks like this all year long, and we're finally able to showcase it. This is exactly what we needed.”



Friesen, the second-year Truck Series driver took his third-career runner-up finish, his second of the season, after starting the race in the back because of an engine change between qualifying and the race.



Matt Crafton finished third after also starting in the back. Brandon Jones was third, and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-five. Rhodes and Jones were the only top-five finishers who didn’t start the race in the back. Like Friesen, Nemechek also started in the back because of an engine issue.



Cautions were relatively rare in Thursday night’s race. Aside from the two cautions that split the race into its three stages, the yellow flag waved only one other time: on the first lap when Tyler Matthews spun and made contact with the retaining wall. The limited cautions resulted in a new race record. Thursday night’s race was completed in 1 hour, 32 minutes and 4 seconds.



As a result of a caution-free final stage of 80 laps, the race field cycled through green-flag pit stops with less than 30 laps remaining. The Truck Series’ two-win leaders, Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffitt, had trouble on pit road under green. Sauter was nabbed speeding on pit road, and then, was penalized, again, for a commitment-line violation while serving the initial penalty. Moffitt had to make an extra pit stop when his left and right-side tires were swapped.



Friesen was the race leader prior to the green-flage stops, but with a fuel-only stop, Rhodes was ahead of him at the end of the pit cycle. He maintained that lead for the remaining distance.