Red Bull F1: Renault to Honda Engine Switch All About Potential

Off the back of a Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari won British Grand Prix in which Red Bull Racing's Renault engines left it 'hugely exposed in both defense and attack' at the power-dependent Silverstone Circuit, Team Principal Christian Horner has backed his team's switch to Honda engines from 2019 on.

"Obviously this weekend has been a very tough weekend for Renault," Horner told reporters, including The Drive. "It just very clearly defines where the level is at. You can't hide behind the statistics we've seen this weekend."

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who was seven-tenths off of Lewis Hamilton in qualifying, remarked he was "70 to 80 brake horsepower" down on power and losing a second on the straights alone.

A Question of Potential

Red Bull Racing wasn't the only team down on power, however, with its Honda-running junior team Toro Rosso also losing a second or close to it on the straights, according to driver Pierre Gasly. Horner conceded that "the situation between the [Renault and Honda] engines is very similar at the moment", but added, "It's all about the potential development."