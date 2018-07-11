Volkswagen Targets Record at Goodwood Hill Climb With Pikes Peak-Winning I.D. R
The Pikes Peak record-holding car and driver will race at Goodwood with the record in their sights.
Volkswagen reportedly aims to slay the electric record at the Goodwood Hill Climb at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The German automaker plans to accomplish this with its I.D. R prototype racer, built to take the electric record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Despite lesser power and more weight than the then record-holding Peugeot 208 T16, it smashed the overall benchmark by 16 seconds, and the electric record by a minute, owed to its extreme downforce and experienced driver, Romain Dumas.
"I am really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the I.D. R Pikes Peak at the Goodwood Festival of Speed," stated Dumas in an interview with Motorsport about his upcoming Goodwood appearance. "The race in Duke of Richmond's estate is a very special event that is steeped in tradition. The I.D. R Pikes Peak may still be very young, but the record-breaking run on Pikes Peak has already made it a living legend."
The Drive learned of Volkswagen's Goodwood entry back in June, though it was then expected only to be an exhibition run, and not a competitive entry. The interview with Motorsport confirms that Dumas will indeed chase the electric record, set in 2013 by Jonny Cocker with a time of 47.34. The overall record of 41.6 seconds set by Nick Heidfeld, however, may be further out of reach than Pikes Peak's overall record was for Dumas.
"This car in the corners, with the downforce we have, it's the best you can have apart from a Formula 1 car," continued Dumas. "I think the electric vehicle record, we can go for this. But what is the record? It's Nick Heidfeld in McLaren, so he had 800 bhp and half of our weight. It could be difficult, but let's see."
Dumas' advantages with the I.D. R consist of 680 all-wheel-drive, instant electric horsepower, and extreme downforce—we estimate more than 2,800 pounds at Goodwood, based on Volkswagen's own description of its aerodynamic efficiency.
With so much performance at Dumas' disposal, we would be unsurprised to see the I.D. R smear the current electric record, or even the overall record at Goodwood—Dumas never said he was after the overall record at Pikes Peak, but he obliterated that anyway. Maybe he'll do the same at Goodwood.
- RELATEDHow the VW I.D. R Went from Daydream to Pikes Peak Record Holder in 249 DaysVolkswagen put together an A-Team to reset the Pikes Peak record with the I.D. R—and they did it in less than nine months.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat to Expect from Volkswagen's I.D. Electric Vehicle BrandWe'll see the first production-bound Volkswagen EV next year, along with more concept cars, and maybe even quicker variants.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen I.D. R Smashes Loeb's Pikes Peak Record by 16 SecondsThe electric prototype defeats the overall record by notching a 7:57.148 up to the Colorado summit.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Will Rent Electric Scooters from Lime Through Its AppUber is also investing in Lime as part of a $335 million funding round.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Chevrolet Bolt Premier Review: Living With the First Real Mass-Market Electric CarThe promise of electric mobility is hard to deny with the battery-powered Bolt.READ NOW