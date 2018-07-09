IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Drivers' Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

The sub-mile short oval at Iowa Speedway delivered an even more exciting race than anyone could've predicted on Sunday. However, a last-minute call by race control that ultimately spoiled Josef Newgarden and Robert Wickens' race dampened the high spirits shared by their respective teams.

Of course, the two-star drivers' losses were others' gains, as James Hinchcliffe, Spencer Pigot, and Takuma Sato were able to capitalize on the situation when the green flag didn't come out and the race ended on a yellow caution period. As a result, the trio was able to conquer the podium after running in the middle of the pack all day. Needless to say, this was the perfect recipe for some post-race drama.

James Hinchcliffe - First Place