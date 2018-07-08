IndyCar: Hinchcliffe Gains Sweet First Victory of 2018 at Iowa Corn 300

James Hinchcliffe stuck with the program and overpowered Team Penske's Josef Newgarden for victory at Sunday's Iowa Corn 300.

The driver who failed to qualify for May's Indianapolis 500 was able to manage the comeback around the 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway, defeating Newgarden who pitted under a late-race caution that was never lifted before the checkered flag flew. As a result, the reigning champion dropped to P4 behind Takuma Sato, Spencer Pigot, and the race winner.

Pole sitter Will Power showed his newfound oval circuit strength early on but soon surrendered the lead to his teammate Newgarden on Lap 24. Meanwhile, the ever-persistent Andretti Autosport cars were tangoing in the midfield with the hard-charging Ryan Hunter-Reay climbing to third. Hinchcliffe's Schmidt Peterson partner Robert Wickens was duking it out with Ganassi's Ed Jones and Zach Veach while the frontrunners were pacing the field.

Position switches came by the spoonful through the first stint with Jones being the first to pit on Lap 75. He was soon followed by others in the top half of the field including Hunter-Reay, Veach, and Hinchcliffe with Newgarden and Alexander Rossi stopping on Lap 80. The Penske driver came away clean but Rossi's No. 27 NAPA Racing Honda stalled in attempt to exit the box, costing him a full lap around the short oval.

Newgarden rejoined 4.5 seconds clear of Hinchcliffe on his way to leading a best-in-race 229 laps. The pair ran one-two into the triple digits as the contest reached its halfway point on Lap 150.

Championship leader Scott Dixon concurrently struggled to find speed as he had fallen a lap down early on, mixing things up as part of the lapped traffic.

Around this point, Pigot became a factor as he fought hard for second place with Hinch. With others falling off the lead lap, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver impressed as he maintained his presence among the veterans. He put on what many would consider to be the best battle of the show with Sato for podium position, eventually claiming a second place finish at race's end—the best of his career.