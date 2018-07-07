Preview: The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

As NASCAR kicks off the month of July, all talk has been about the series' newly crowned Big Three (Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch), Stewart-Haas Racing dominating as a team, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s debut in the broadcasters' booth for NBC.

In other news, things are looking good for Hendrick Motorsports for the first time all season as three of its four drivers qualified in the top five for this year's Coke Zero Sugar 400.



Chase Elliott secured the Busch Pole for this weekend's race at Daytona and teammate Alex Bowman will line up next to him on the front row. Elliott has not yet won a NASCAR Cup race; however, it’s the fourth pole of his career and second in five starts at Daytona. Jimmie Johnson, the team's resident veteran, will start from the fourth position. As a result of their stellar outing, a new storyline may be on the horizon for the most historically successful active team in NASCAR. Luck is just as important as skills when racing at the Florida speedway, the World Center of Racing, but the team is off to a great start.

The Weekend Schedule:



Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Follow live)

The Place: Daytona International Speedway

The Date: Saturday, July 7, 2018

The Time: Approximately 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 7:00 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Hashtag: #CokeZeroSugar400

Distance: 400 miles (160 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)



Press Pass (Watch live)

Medal of Honor Recipients: 4:30 p.m ET

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 10:00 p.m. ET



