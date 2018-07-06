Keep Drifting Fun Super D Cup Meihan 2017 Short Film
Will Roegge and Brandon Kado released a short film of their trip to Super D Cup 2017.
Keep Drifting Fun, is the brainchild of Joshua Herron and Will Roegge. The idea, conceived back in 2009, was to document grassroots drifting. Herron and Roegge traveled across the United States to find the drifting community. As a result of their travels, they created Keep Drifting Fun - The Movie.
In 2017, Will Roegge and now former Hoonigan Brandon Kado traveled to Japan to document Super D Cup Meihan 2017. Equipped with cameras, the duo created the short film "Super D Cup Meihan 2017 - a Keep Drifting Fun Short Film." By their own admission it took them a considerable amount of time to edit the footage, but it is worth the wait.
In the video, Roegge and Kado followed Drift Team Animal Style as they traveled to Meihan Sportsland in Osaka, Japan to participate in the Super D Cup. They followed the team comprised of Kado's brother Ryan Kado, Julian Jacobs, Jason Bostrom, along with Al Pulido and Palmer Sanderson.
The group was there to check off their drifting bucket list by drifting the Meihan C Course. Meihan Course C is famous for the wall ride testing both driver skill and nerve while allowing them to showcase style.
Keep Drifting Fun's video gives you a great look at Japanese drifting culture and what drives people to make the pilgrimage to drift in Japan. In the video, you get to see some of the prep work of the drift team, the test day, and all of the action in between.
To get all of the drifting details, check out Keep Drifting Fun's short film, "Super D Cup Meihan 2017 - a Keep Drifting Fun Short Film" below.
- RELATEDFormula Drift Drivers Sweep the HGK Challenge PodiumMatt Field stood atop the podium as he was joined by Odi Bakchis and Kristaps Bluss.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Stephan Papadakis Disassemble a 1000-HP Four-Cylinder Formula Drift Race EngineOne of the winningest teams in Formula Drift history shows you every nook and cranny of its 1000-horsepower engine.READ NOW
- RELATEDJames Deane, Fredric Aasbo Join List of Drivers to Battle at Red Bull Drift ShiftersNo judges. Just speed and proximity sensors to judge the world's best drifters who will do battle.READ NOW
- RELATEDTake a Behind the Scenes Look at RAD Industries' Formula Drift Team HQThe Drive recently took a detailed tour of RAD Industries, home-base for Formula Drift driver Dan Burkett.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula Drift Driver Chelsea DeNofa Walks Through All the Gear That Keeps Him SafeCrashes do happen. Chelsea DeNofa talks about what he wears and what's built into his Ford Mustang RTR that protects him in case a risky situation arises.READ NOW