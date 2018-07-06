Homeland Hero Hamilton Best in British Grand Prix Friday Practice

Max Verstappen experimented with ways to find pace to combat that of Daniel Ricciardo, and took Turn 1 flat, with DRS open. Between a transmission issue in the first practice session and a crash early in the second, Verstappen lost out on track time, completing 26 practice laps to Ricciardo's 61.

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in Friday free practice for the 2018 British Grand Prix, laying a solid foundation for him to achieve a fifth consecutive win of the event. He was tailed by championship leader Sebastian Vettel, just 0.065 seconds behind. Both drivers' Finnish teammates repeated the Mercedes-Ferrari order of the top two.

After starting from the pit lane in Austria, Fernando Alonso finished eighth. On Friday, he was seventh fastest and best among the midfielders. Less than three-tenths span the gap between seventh and 13th, suggesting Saturday's Q2 session could be intensely competitive.

Down at Haas, Romain Grosjean surprised his teammate Kevin Magnussen with superior pace for the second straight weekend, though he once again damaged his car in a crash, forcing a chassis swap due to which he lost his chance to drive in FP2. Magnussen, however, was busy earning himself another reprimand from the stewards for abnormal, in-your-face driving near Alonso, though he escaped with no more than a slap on the wrist.

