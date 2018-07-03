Horner: Red Bull F1 Should Be Leading the Constructors' Championship

Nine races into the 2018 Formula 1 campaign, the series' top manufacturers all have three wins respectively. During Sunday's disastrous Austrian Grand Prix for Mercedes, Red Bull capitalized and took the win while Ferrari leaped ahead in the Constructors' Championship standings. Red Bull currently sits as the outlier, 58 points off the lead to Mercedes' 10, but as Team Principal Christian Horner believes, the Milton Keynes-based outfit should be at the front with the form its shown so far this season.

Horner explained that his crew, consisting of star free agent Daniel Ricciardo and young gun Max Verstappen, has the pace to keep up with the likes of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and defending world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. However, the team's struggles to place both cars in the points has hindered it from advancing in the Constructors' Title hunt.

“I think that we definitely have an outside chance,” Horner told the media after Verstappen's fourth career win this past weekend. “Nine races, three victories, the same amount of wins as Ferrari and Mercedes. Our Achilles heel has been not scoring with both cars, either through reliability or other incidents. Formula 1’s full of ifs, buts, and maybes, but if you look at the positions that we were in and should have been in then we should be leading the championship today."

"But the scoreboard is slightly different to that" Horner continued. "We’ve closed the gap over the last few races, and there’s still a long, long way to go. What are there, 12 races left? So I think you’d have to consider us as an outside contender. And certainly, our determination within the team is to keep pushing and try and ensure that we’re getting both cars ahead of our opponents."