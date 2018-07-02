Tequila Patron ESM Narrows to One-Car Effort for Canadian IMSA Round
A shortage of spare engines has forced the team to cut its fielded entries in half for this weekend's contest.
Tequila Patrón ESM suffered a painful outing at last weekend's Six Hours of The Glen as both cars retired before reaching the checkered flag. The team's second double-DNF of the season proved costly, and as a result of an engine supply shortage, the Nissan Onroak DPi-running crew will be forced to enter just one car this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Both ESM entries, the Nos. 2 and 22, left the sixth IMSA WeatherTech round with engine failures, the latter having just replaced its powerplant after Saturday's qualifying round due to a mid-session breakdown. In turn, the crew will solely field the No. 22 car of Pipo Derani and Ryan Dalziel on Sunday, leaving Johannes van Overbeek and team driver/co-owner Scott Sharp without a ride.
“Due to our spare engine availability after this weekend we have decided to focus all of our available resources and run just one car at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park,” Sharp said in a statement. “Ryan and Pipo will share the driving duties and we look to rebound in a seriously positive way. CTMP has always been a strong track for Tequila Patrón ESM.”
In 2017, Sharp and Dalziel partnered together for a podium at the Ontario track.
Derani added after Sunday's race that he was disappointed for a third-consecutive retirement at The Glen. Despite that, he has high hopes for the upcoming round of competition.
"The boys have had to change three engines during this weekend and it certainly was no easy task considering the heat," said Derani. "I hope Ryan and I can deliver a strong result at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in what will be our first race together since Watkins Glen last year, to give those boys something to be happy about.”
Derani currently sits ninth in the Prototype class championship standings alongside van Overbeek with Dalziel and Sharp in 10th.
