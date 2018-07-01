JDC-Miller Oreca Takes Overall Win at Six Hours of The Glen

In what has been the best IMSA weekend of 2018 so far for the global-spec LMP2 cars, JDC-Miller Motorsports' No. 99 Oreca 07 Gibson has taken the overall win at Sunday's Six Hours of The Glen. Contesting against fellow P2-running teams at the front of the field, the tandem of Misha Goikhberg and Stephen Simpson outlasted the rest and finished 1.954-seconds ahead of the second-place finishing CORE Autosport crew. A late-race move which saw Simpson drive three-wide to a pass eventually drove JDC-Miller to Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International. The Gainsco-sponsored car, in turn, earned its first IMSA WeatherTech victory—also a first in 2018 for the LMP2 field against the usually-dominant DPis. Out of all the Daytona Prototype internationals, Acura Team Penske scored the best finish with a P3 from its No. 6 ARX-05 entry. They were quickly followed by the United Autosports Ligier in fourth while the top-performing Cadillac of Wayne Taylor Racing rounded out the top five.

Noteworthy action outside the top finishers included the dueling Team Action Express entries: The No. 5 Mustang Sampling crew as well as the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac. The two headed into Watkins Glen tied for the overall championship lead, but at race's end, it was the Mustang Sampling outfit that bested its rival by one position (P5 to P6), therefore leaping ahead outright in the title chase. The No. 77 Mazda RT24-P was able to make the field after being rebuilt on Saturday following a rollover qualifying crash. The team of Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez, and Rene Rast would conclusively finish 13th as a result of electrical issues and stopping on track in the final hour. Mazda Team Joest's other entry, the No. 55 car, finished in 10th behind JDC-Miller's No. 85 Oreca and AFS/PR1 Mathiasen's No. 52 Ligier. Hand and Mueller Grab GTLM Honors for Chip Ganassi Ford

