Haas F1's Romain Grosjean Takes Twelve Points as He Makes His Point in Austrian GP

He'd crashed, spun, been penalized, suffered car failures, and had bad luck, but after failing to score in the first eight races of the 2018 Formula 1 season, Romain Grosjean has finally picked up his first points of the year.

The Frenchman, who including 2017 was on a run of twelve races outside of the points, was on form throughout the Austrian GP weekend at the Red Bull Ring. After qualifying sixth and starting fifth (courtesy of a grid penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel), Grosjean finished in fourth, a record best for Haas, which also saw Kevin Magnussen finish in fifth to claim the team's best total result in fifty starts.

"A fantastic weekend for the whole team. We can be proud of our workforce, for all our guys", said a happy team principal Günther Steiner. "It's just a great day, and on the fiftieth race, to finish fourth and fifth, what more can you wish for?"