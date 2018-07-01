Preview: The Overton's 400 NASCAR Cup Race at Chicagoland Speedway

Paul Menard will start the Overton’s 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway from the pole.

The driver of the No. 21 Ford Fusion for Wood Brothers Racing was the top qualifier for the second time in his career (Daytona 2008) and the first time in a decade. Six of the top ten qualifying cars are Fords, including Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. He will line up next to Menard on the front row for the start of the race in his No. 12 Ford Fusion.



Before Cup qualifying, Menard raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton’s 300 race at Chicagoland where he finished eighth. “After the race, I went back to my hauler. I am on like my fourth or fifth different pair of underwear and my third firesuit," Menard said. "I drank some pickle juice and had a lot of ice packs and now I feel pretty good. Pickle juice gives you all your salt back, I guess. We used to do that in football all the time and it worked. I haven’t drank pickle juice in awhile, but I figured this was a good day to do it.”



While the day went great for Menard, other drivers didn’t fare as well. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, and Chris Buescher will start from the back of the field for Sunday's race at Chicagoland thanks to failing post-qualifying inspection. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, who have dominated the season so far, didn’t make it to the final round of qualifying and will start the race outside the top twelve.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for the Overton's 400:



Overton's 400

The Place: Chicagoland Speedway

The Date: Sunday, July 1, 2018

The Time: Approximately 2:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBCSN, 2:00 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)



Press Pass

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 5:30 p.m. EST