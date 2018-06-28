Pikes Peak Competing Evo Is Born Again After Crash
Pikes Peak took this Evo, but spit it back out and it now has a new life.
If someone were to tell you about an Evo at Pikes Peak, most car enthusiasts instantly think of Evo Corner.
Pikes Peak's Evo corner is famous because of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution driven by driver Jeremy Foley which flew off the side of the road in an area of Pikes Peak known as the Devil's Playground back in 2012 or more recently when Ken Block put his tires off the road in the exact same spot of his recent video feature Climbkhana, but there was another Evo that the mountain took and spit out, and it recently stopped by Hoonigan.
The Evo we are talking about was driven by Roy Narvaez. Narvaez first competed with the Evo, a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, at the 2015 Pikes Peak International Hillclimb where he came in fourth place in the Unlimited AWD crash. The following year in 2016 is when Narvaez was involved in a nasty crazy during a practice session while driving his Evo. The crash was chalked up to having its tires too cold and on a cold road surface causing Narvaez to slam into the side of the mountain.
Take a look at the 2016 crash from the inside of Narvaez's Evo.
Narvaez brought the Evo, now completely reborn, to Hoonigan's Donut Garage for the newest episode of the series Build Biology. In Hoonigan's video, Narvaez and his team talk about the damage caused from the crash. The team put the Evo on the lift and you can see exactly how far back it had to be cut and replaced.
To get all of the details about Narvaez's Evo check out Hoonigan's Build Biology episode "Hulk Smash to Hulk Fast: Evo VIII Hill Climb Car Reborn" below.
- RELATEDThis 650 WHP Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII Is as Bonkers as it SoundsHow does a Mitsu crank out more than twice its stock power, and then some?READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Ken Block and the Hoonicorn Attack Pikes Peak in ClimbkhanaKen Block outdoes himself with a unique Gymkhana-style run up Pikes Peak.READ NOW
- RELATEDTakeru-san's Lancer Evo VII Touge Monster Is Simply DivineNo effort was spared to make this Lancer Evo VII a premium beast.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Is the End of an EraA review of a new 2015 model year car, in 2016. Time travel!READ NOW
- RELATEDBehind the Scenes of Ken Block and Hoonigan's ClimbkhanaSeven million views, 14,000 feet, 100 turns, one Ken Block. See how they did it.READ NOW