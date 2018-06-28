Pikes Peak Competing Evo Is Born Again After Crash

If someone were to tell you about an Evo at Pikes Peak, most car enthusiasts instantly think of Evo Corner.

Pikes Peak's Evo corner is famous because of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution driven by driver Jeremy Foley which flew off the side of the road in an area of Pikes Peak known as the Devil's Playground back in 2012 or more recently when Ken Block put his tires off the road in the exact same spot of his recent video feature Climbkhana, but there was another Evo that the mountain took and spit out, and it recently stopped by Hoonigan.

The Evo we are talking about was driven by Roy Narvaez. Narvaez first competed with the Evo, a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, at the 2015 Pikes Peak International Hillclimb where he came in fourth place in the Unlimited AWD crash. The following year in 2016 is when Narvaez was involved in a nasty crazy during a practice session while driving his Evo. The crash was chalked up to having its tires too cold and on a cold road surface causing Narvaez to slam into the side of the mountain.

Take a look at the 2016 crash from the inside of Narvaez's Evo.