Lewis Hamilton Could Renew Mercedes Deal Before British Grand Prix

Various reports claim that Lewis Hamilton is nearing a renewed deal with Mercedes F1, possibly before the British Grand Prix on July 8. It's long been expected that the two parties would reach an agreement keeping Hamilton with the Brackley-based team for the foreseeable future coming off the heels of his fourth world championship which he scored in 2017. As the Briton continues the hunt for a fifth and currently leads the Drivers' Title standings, he's in prime position to sign a max contract which could reportedly be worth over $52 million.

Per The Telegraph, Mercedes does not have an exact timeline of when the contract will be signed. However, AMG Motorsport boss Toto Wolff is eager to complete the process as he's quoted saying: "We don't want to drag it out much longer. I expect it to be done very, very soon." Wolff continued, "Maybe it is about choosing the right moment."