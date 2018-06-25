Road America and Verizon IndyCar Series Together Until 2021

Verizon IndyCar Series officials have confirmed that Road America, the legendary race track in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin will return to the 2019 racing calendar thanks to a three-year contract extension.

The official announcement was made on Sunday evening by George Bruggenthies, president of Road America, after Team Penske's Josef Newgarden took the chequered flag of the 2018 IndyCar Kohler Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay and Ganassi's Scott Dixon climbed to the second and third step of the podium behind the Tennessee native.

"We are very pleased to continue this relationship with IndyCar and we look forward to many more incredible events at America's National Park of Speed," said Bruggenthies.