Take a Look at What It's Like to Run the Baja 500

Late last year, The Drive featured a clip showcasing what it takes to race the Baja 1000.

It was the 50th anniversary of the race and in the aforementioned Monster Energy YouTube video, the likes of Baja competitors such as Cameron Steele, BJ Baldwin, Tim Herbst, Casey Currie, and Shannon Campbell gave their take on the famed off-road enduro. This time, the Monster crew is back with another featured video covering the 50th running of the Baja 1000's little brother: The Baja 500.

As described in the video, the baby Baja culminates the craziness of Mardi Gras, Woodstock, the Super Bowl, and the Indy 500 all in one beautiful city called Ensenada, Mexico. Whereas the Baja 1000 is a sprint-like race beginning in Ensenada and ending in La Paz, Mexico, the 500 both begins and ends in Ensenada with the race route being a loop of sorts.