McLaren Tapped IndyCar Champ Scott Dixon for Possible 2019 Ride: Report
Not many details regarding a possible team partnership or a future teammate have been revealed.
Four-time IndyCar champ and Chip Ganassi star driver Scott Dixon has confirmed that McLaren reached out to him with the hopes of adding him to the driver lineup of its potential 2019 IndyCar program.
Dixon released this bit of information to Autoweek over the weekend at the IndyCar Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, where he managed to finish in third place after starting down the field in the eighth position.
“We constantly talk to other people, but it’s not in a situation where we are shopping around or looking to move,” Dixon told Autoweek. “A lot of these scenarios, I have known these people for over 15 years."
Considering the New Zealander's current season, where he is in strong contention to win a fifth championship, it's easy to see why someone like Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, would be interested in hiring him. No details on whether McLaren would be partnering up with an existing IndyCar team or putting on its own show were revealed by Dixon. No comments were made regarding a possible teammate, either.
"I have known Zak since 1999 when he was running ‘Track Attack,’ so I have known the guy for a long time," added Dixon in the same conversation. “I speak to him on a frequent basis, but that has been the same for many years.”
The contract between Dixon and Ganassi expires at the end of the 2018 racing season. In addition, Dixon is IndyCar's winningest active driver with a total of 43 wins under his belt, with 42 of them being with the Ganassi outfit. Despite his long stint at the wheel of an IndyCar, Dixon is still as victory-hungry as he was in his younger years, if not more. The last three wins of his career have come this year, with stunning victories in Detroit and Texas, two races known for being grueling mentally and physically. Dixon's 2008 Indy 500 win is simply the cherry on top of his racing resume.
The Drive reached out to Ganassi Racing for more details but has yet to hear back.
