McLaren Tapped IndyCar Champ Scott Dixon for Possible 2019 Ride: Report

Four-time IndyCar champ and Chip Ganassi star driver Scott Dixon has confirmed that McLaren reached out to him with the hopes of adding him to the driver lineup of its potential 2019 IndyCar program. Dixon released this bit of information to Autoweek over the weekend at the IndyCar Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, where he managed to finish in third place after starting down the field in the eighth position.

IndyCar Scott Dixon wins in Detroit.

“We constantly talk to other people, but it’s not in a situation where we are shopping around or looking to move,” Dixon told Autoweek. “A lot of these scenarios, I have known these people for over 15 years." Considering the New Zealander's current season, where he is in strong contention to win a fifth championship, it's easy to see why someone like Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, would be interested in hiring him. No details on whether McLaren would be partnering up with an existing IndyCar team or putting on its own show were revealed by Dixon. No comments were made regarding a possible teammate, either.

GETTY Zak Brown and McLaren's Eric Boullier have been seen at several IndyCar races.