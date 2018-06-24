Team Penske's Josef Newgarden Dominates From Pole to Win at Road America

Things got off to a great start for most drivers except Will Power, who quickly began dropping down the field as soon as the green flag fell due to mechanical failure. It's not exactly clear what caused the sudden loss of performance, but it appears to be related to his Chevrolet's exhaust system. After being passed by the entire field on lap one, Power made a trip to the paddock where the team got to work on his car.

"Literally from as soon as I started warming it up, there was something amiss," said Power. "I have no clue. They replaced the exhaust and it still didn't take so the Chevy guys will take a deep look at it."

Meanwhile, it was Power's teammate Newgarden who built a comfortable gap to Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi. The young American driver held on to the lead for the duration of the 55-lap race, only surrendering it to Scott Dixon during pit-stop intervals. However, Alexander Rossi didn't enjoy the same luck, as an issue with camber shims (front-end alignment) forced the Andretti driver to pit for repairs.