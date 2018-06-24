Justin Haley Scores First Win in NASCAR Truck Series at Gateway

Justin Haley took the race lead from Noah Gragson on a restart late in the 2018 Eaton 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday night. Then, Haley maintained that lead through another restart and seven laps to claim his first-career series win.



“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” Haley said. “Every time you start doubting yourself, you get in a situation like this. I’m about to cry, man; that was amazing. I raced my heart out, and that’s all I’ve worked for my whole life. Thank you to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Todd Braun, everyone, my mom, my family; it’s been an incredible experience, and you never know when you get to race again.”



Gragson, after leading a race-high 63 laps, fell back several positions because of a deflating tire and wound up 10th at the checkered flag.



Todd Gilliland also posted a career-best finish, taking runner-up honors after getting by Johnny Sauter on the final restart with two laps remaining.



“I’m pretty happy with where I finished,” Gilliland said. “I guess I need to communicate better what I think I need for the race. The track just changes so much in these trucks compared to the K&N cars. It’s just about keep bringing fast trucks to the race track every week and our finishing positions keep moving up. It’s just about being there at the end, and any time you can be inside the top-five with a green-white-checkered, you’re in a pretty decent spot.”



Johnny Sauter finished third, Myatt Snider fourth, and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five in his Truck Series debut.



Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes were the early stage winners of the race. Enfinger won the opening 35-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading all laps of stage one. Eckes, in his second-career Truck Series start, took the lead by staying out during the caution that separated the first two stages and led all laps of stage two.