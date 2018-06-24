Preview: The Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Race at Sonoma Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is embarking on its sixteenth race of the 2018 campaign, but the first road course race this year. As the Cup Series goes west for the second time this season, it is the first and only stop at Sonoma Raceway in California. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer produced the fastest times in practice. However, it was all Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson at the end of qualifying. The 25-year-old Californian weaved his way around the 2.52-mile road course at 94.597 miles per hour to capture the Busch Pole Award. He was the pole sitter for last year’s race at Sonoma, though Kevin Harvick decisively won that race. Harvick, who qualified P6 for this weekend's contest, has five wins this season.





Will Harvick continue his dominance and win his second race in a row at Sonoma or will Larson finally have a breakthrough and win at his home track? If Cup practice is a sign of what we should expect on race day, we may see another win for Stewart-Haas Racing courtesy of Bowyer or Harvick; both have won races this season. Regardless of who takes home the 'W,' the Toyota/Save Mart 350 should prove to be an exciting race to watch.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for the Toyota/Save Mart 350:

The Place: Sonoma Raceway

The Date: Sunday, June 24, 2018

The Time: Approximately 3 p.m. EST

TV: Fox Sports 1, 1:30 p.m. EST

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Hashtag: #TSM350

Distance: 218.9 miles (110 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 110)



Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 6:00 p.m. EST



Starting Lineup (Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed)

1. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 94.597

2. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 94.484

3. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 94.461

4. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 94.227

5. A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 93.925

6. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 93.856

7. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 93.824

8. William Byron, Chevrolet, 93.756

9. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 93.679

10. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 93.409

11. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 93.354

12. Joey Logano, Ford, 92.309

13. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 93.455

14. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 93.454

15. Paul Menard, Ford, 93.438

16. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 93.372

17. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 93.267

18. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford, 93.265

19. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 93.252

20. Erik Jones, Toyota, 93.241

21. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 93.190

22. Michael McDowell, Ford, 93.126

23. Kurt Busch, Ford, 93.114

24. Aric Almirola, Ford, 93.066

25. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 93.024

26. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 93.017

27. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 92.930

28. David Ragan, Ford, 92.490

29. Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 92.396

30. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 92.290

31. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 92.244

32. Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 92.145

33. Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 91.961

34. Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 91.522

35. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 91.179

36. Chris Cook, Ford, 90.536

37. Tomy Drissi, Chevrolet, 89.858

38. Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 89.220

Past 10 Winners at Sonoma Raceway (Year, Driver, Manufacturer)

2008, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2009, Kasey Kahne, Dodge

2010, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

2011, Kurt Busch, Dodge

2012, Clint Bowyer, Toyota

2013, Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota

2014, Carl Edwards, Ford

2015, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2016, Tony Stewart, Chevrolet

2017, Kevin Harvick, Ford





To the dismay of die-hard NASCAR fans who love road courses, the Monster Energy Cup Series only races at Sonoma Raceway once a year. Ricky Rudd won the first Cup race at Sonoma, a 186-mile race, in 1989 behind the wheel of a Buick. Rusty Wallace then won the following year at Sonoma in a Pontiac.



