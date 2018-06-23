Newgarden Blitzes Through the Forest to Earn Pole at Road America

With a lifted morale following his exuberant win on the streets of Belle Isle in Detroit, Ryan Hunter-Reay drove his No. 28 DHL Honda of Andretti Autosport to third place, which should give the American a clear shot to the front-runners down the main straight when the green flag drops. Behind him is his teammate Alexander Rossi and IndyCar rookie sensation Robert Wickens wraps up the top five.

"We had the speed on Friday (in practice), so to finish it off today (in qualifying) is nice," Newgarden said. "It's only Goal 1. Two races: one for pole, one for the race. We need to close it out."

"We just have to be smart and get through the first couple laps. Save the tires, save some fuel and be smart if a caution comes out in the middle of the race. We'll see what we have for tomorrow," he added.