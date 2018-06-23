IndyCar: Foyt Confirms ABC Supply, Kanaan, and Leist for 2019 Season

Kanaan, a long-time IndyCar veteran dating back to the late '90s, has performed well in 2018 after switching from his previous Chip Ganassi Racing crew. The Brazilian hasn't had his best season in terms of race results thus far, but as he's mentored fellow countryman and series rookie Leist, he's proven to be a valuable asset in "Super-Tex" A.J. Foyt's efforts.

TK is a past Indianapolis 500 winner (2013) as well as IndyCar Series Champion in 2004.

"ABC Supply signed a multi-year deal when we brought TK on board,” said Foyt to Motorsport, “and they’ve been pleased with the improvement in performance they’ve seen from us."

“They were impressed with Indy, with us leading several laps on genuine pace," he continued. "TK was strong, and Matheus did a great job as a rookie.”