F1: Mercedes' Previously Delayed Engine Upgrade May Now Play to Its Advantage

Qualifying for the French Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton claim his 75th pole position, with teammate Valtteri Bottas locking down the front row for Mercedes, a tenth of a second down on the four-time world champion. Hamilton's gap to the man in third, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, was 0.371 of a second, while Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen ended up 0.676 down in fourth.

Mercedes had already established itself as the team to beat in free practice, but the big question mark hanging over its strong Friday form was how its updated engine would perform when turned-up to 'party mode,' the special engine setting for the decisive moments of qualifying. Despite Hamilton and Bottas admitting their final laps weren't perfect, they were the only ones of the front-runners to improve on their times on their second Q3 runs.