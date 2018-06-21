IndyCar at Road America: What to Expect at This Weekend's Kohler Grand Prix

Upon the conclusion of a blistering race at Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar has eclipsed the halfway point of its 17-race calendar. Switching from an oval to Road America's 4.048-mile course, the series' top teams must prepare their strategies and setups for what is considered by many drivers to be their favorite GP-style circuit on the schedule. Top guns like championship-leader Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, and Will Power have plenty riding on this weekend's event as 36 points separate the three in the overall standings. While Rossi has advertised himself as IndyCar's poster-child thus far in 2018, and Power touts a sweep of the month of May, they'll both be chasing Dixie and his PNC Bank-sponsored Honda around the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin track. The title hunt remains at the forefront of everyone's attention, but it's only one of many storylines to monitor at this weekend's 55-lap Kohler Grand Prix. Josef Newgarden and His (Hopeful) Return to Form

On paper, last season's IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden is doing alright-alright-alright in 2018. A win at Phoenix and another in a rain-soaked Barber contest had him looking stellar early on, and a pair of pole positions—the most recent being at Texas just two weeks ago—would have you think he was in the running for a title repeat. However, given the current climate of the Drivers' Championship, the Tennessean ranks fifth. So what gives? JoNew's race pace hasn't been matched by the No. 1 Penske squad since the aforementioned contest in Alabama. His stellar qualifying appearances should foreshadow similar results come time for the green flag but, to his team's chagrin, they haven't. The 27-year-old confessed that he was dissatisfied after "not living up to [his] standards at Detroit," at which he finished 9th and 15th in the weekend's two races. A follow-up performance at Texas saw him drop from pole to an eventual 13th, putting him a distant 68 points off the championship lead.

Newgarden is hopeful for recovery at Road America, though, as he managed P2 there in last year's running of the race. Three of his four wins in 2017 came at road courses, so basing presumptions off of past events, this is his opportunity to regain lost ground. Chevrolet's strength at tracks with left and right turns should also be considered. Wickens Chases First IndyCar Win After Handful of Almosts

Ask anyone in the IndyCar paddock: Robert Wickens is a special talent. His ability to pick up on open-wheel competition after driving in Germany's DTM series is worthy of applause, and on top of that, stepping in to outscore his seasoned teammate James Hinchcliffe furthers the notion that he belongs in the big leagues. The Canadian's full-time IndyCar debut in St. Petersburg started with him on pole and contesting for the win before an untimely incident with Alexander Rossi. He continued to impress at Phoenix where he not only adjusted to oval competition but nearly won it, coming in second. Persistence has kept Wickens in the conversation every weekend since the start of the season, and it's no different ahead of the 220-mile race at Elkhart Lake.

“I’m really looking forward to Road America," Wickens explained. "I think, in the last few races, we’ve shown our potential. We’ve shown that we’re quick. Now we need to try to get back on the podium. Road America is always a fun track, and it’s where I got my first taste of IndyCar with SPM [in 2017] so I can’t wait to actually race the Lucas Oil car here.” An eager Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team hopes to put Wickens at an advantage this weekend where he will undoubtedly be challenged by the other strong-showing Hondas in the field. Dixon, Rossi, and the recently-surging Ryan Hunter-Reay will be there to make matters difficult for everyone else, especially as they move forward in their championship hunt. Rossi Stalks Dixon as Title Tension Builds

Alexander Rossi's short yet electrifying tenure in IndyCar has catapulted him to the forefront of the fanbase's conscience and, more importantly, the rest of the field's paranoia. The ex-Formula 1 driver and California native is having one helluva 2018 in which he has tested veterans and newcomers such as Wickens without caution, sometimes to his dismay. Even still, he sits just 23 points off of first place going into the July 24 race. The juxtaposition created between Rossi's panache and Scott Dixon's head-down demeanor is unscripted and enticing. It may not be Hunt versus Lauda, but it's enough to spark a potential fight-to-the-end depending on this weekend's results. Harking back to last year's race at Road America, Dixon looks back on it happily while Rossi was left without much to show for his efforts.

