Watch Mazda MX-5 Cup and Indy Lights Live From Road America on YouTube
The famous circuit at Elkhart Lake will play host to more than 70 Mazda race cars.
Mazda Motorsports will livestream hours of racing action from one of North America's most famous road racing circuits, as the Global MX-5 Cup, Indy Lights, Pro Mazda, and USF2000 championships take over Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Both of the Global MX-5 Cup races will be streamed live on Mazda's official YouTube channel. The exciting 4.048-mile road racing circuit will surely make for an exciting race, as 25 Mazda MX-5 racers negotiate the fast and sweeping corners of the circuit, which also offers plenty of elevation changes.
The first of two races will take place Friday, June 22 at 2:25 p.m. EST, and race two will start Sunday, June 23 at 11:05 a.m. EST.
Indy Lights, the feeder series to IndyCar, will also live-stream coverage on the series' own website Road To Indy TV on Sunday, but will also be shown on NBC Sports June 23 at 10:00 p.m. EST. All Pro Mazda Championship and USF2000 Championship races will also livestream on Road To Indy TV.
The Elkhart Lake Road America racing circuit dates back to 1955, when several spectator fatalities at road races in Watkins Glen, New York forced Wisconsin and Chicago area road racers, including the legendary Phil Hill, to leave the public roads where the "Road America road race" initially started. Only two major races, albeit packed with dozens of racing classes, were ever held on nearby county roads in 1951 and 1952.
