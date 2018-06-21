Watch Mazda MX-5 Cup and Indy Lights Live From Road America on YouTube

Mazda Motorsports will livestream hours of racing action from one of North America's most famous road racing circuits, as the Global MX-5 Cup, Indy Lights, Pro Mazda, and USF2000 championships take over Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Both of the Global MX-5 Cup races will be streamed live on Mazda's official YouTube channel. The exciting 4.048-mile road racing circuit will surely make for an exciting race, as 25 Mazda MX-5 racers negotiate the fast and sweeping corners of the circuit, which also offers plenty of elevation changes.

The first of two races will take place Friday, June 22 at 2:25 p.m. EST, and race two will start Sunday, June 23 at 11:05 a.m. EST.