Carlos Sainz Sr. in Talks With Toyota, X-raid for Dakar 2019 Return
2018 Dakar winner Carlos Sainz Sr. appears to have the freedom to pick his ride for the 2019 Dakar.
Earlier this year, driver Carlos Sainz Sr. and co-driver Lucas Cruz won the 2018 Dakar Rally. The duo won the Dakar in the Team Total Peugeot 3008 DKR. The Drive previously announced that Peugeot was leaving the Dakar after 2018 making Sainz Sr.'s Dakar future unknown, possibly until now.
Motorsport reports that Carlos Sainz Sr. is in talks with both the Toyota and X-raid Mini teams about returning to the Dakar to attempt a repeat in 2019. Sainz Sr. tested both Toyota Gazoo Racing's Hilux 4x4 and X-raid's Mini John Cooper Works buggy in Morocco his past spring. Motorsport claims that both teams are impressed with the 2018 Dakar winner and the decision is completely up to him.
"Sainz was testing the Hilux in Morocco and the test was really positive. We keep talking and negotiating with him every week and we are waiting for a decision," a Toyota spokesperson told Motorsport. Motorsport attempted to get comment from the X-raid crew, but they claim that X-raid team boss Sven Quandt declined to comment on the potential of Sainz Sr. joining the X-raid team.
The 2018 Dakar Sainz Sr. won took place throughout the South American contries of Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina, but you may remember The Drive broke news last month that the 2019 Dakar would exclusively take place in Peru, starting and finishing in the capital city of Lima.
Sainz Sr. still has a few months to decide between Toyota and X-raid. The Peru-only Dakar 2019 will be held Jan. 6-17, 2019.
- RELATEDPeugeot's Carlos Sainz Wins the 2018 Dakar RallyDriver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz overcame drama and penalties to win the 2018 Dakar Rally.READ NOW
- RELATEDDakar 2019 Will Be Held Exclusively in PeruThis year's event was held in Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina, but the 2019 Dakar will be contested solely in Peru.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Hilux That Finished a Dakar Stage with Only Front Tires Is for SaleA Toyota Hilux that was driven by driver Antanas Juknevičius and co-driver Darius Vaiciulis on its front tires only in the 2018 Dakar is for sale.READ NOW
- RELATEDDakar Rally Team Finishes Stage With Only Front TiresDriver Antanas Juknevičius and co-driver Darius Vaiciulis finish Stage 4 of the 2018 Dakar Rally with only front tires remaining.READ NOW
- RELATEDPeugeot to Leave Dakar After 2018One of the series' most decorated competitors will make its exit next year.READ NOW