Honda Civic Type R Sets Lap Record at Spa-Francorchamps

The Honda Civic Type R is an impressive little hatchback but its 306 horsepower in a world when family sedans are cranking out over 500 ponies make it sound puny at times. However, Honda's Type R Challenge aims to prove just how capable 306 horses can be when propelling a cleverly engineered vehicle.

Serving as proof is a video recently published by Honda, where it shows the Civic Type R tackling the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, which has played host to the Formula 1 world championship for decades as well as the FIA's World Endurance Championship. In other words, it's a big boy, and big toy kind of race track.

According to the footage, NSX GT3 driver Bertrand Baguette managed to set a lap time of 2:53.72 around the 4.35-mile racing circuit, successfully establishing the front-wheel-drive production-vehicle lap record. It's worth noting that Honda's Type R Challenge car is outfitted with standard road tires and does not feature any performance-enhancing modifications.

In case you're wondering, the Civic's lap time is a whopping 73 seconds slower than Lewis Hamilton's 2017 pole-setting lap.