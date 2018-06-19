Nissan and Gran Turismo on Hunt for Top Driving, Gaming Talent

Nissan is looking for the next generation of avid PlayStation gamers to rule the new Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation game, which features the first-ever online esports racing championship sanctioned by the FIA.

The new Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation platform resembles the groundbreaking Nissan PlayStation GT Academy program that launched 10 years ago, but the lower stakes mean that gamers won't go directly into a full-blown race car. Instead, they will win a trip to the NISMO Festival at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan and will also have the chance to visit the Polyphony Digital headquarters in Tokyo.

"We proved with the Nissan GT Academy that some of the fastest drivers in the world might never have had the opportunity to compete on a race track if it weren't for gaming," said Nissan's Global Motorsport Director, Michael Carcamo. "These guys have gone from the couch to the cockpit and broken the traditional model of how to become a successful racing driver."