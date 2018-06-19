Toyota Will Build Future Hybrid Hypercar Linked to Le Mans Racer

Toyota and its high-performance counterpart Toyota Gazoo Racing, pulled the covers off their Toyota GR Super Sport Concept at the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is believed to be the base for their upcoming hybrid hypercar due sometime by 2021.

The GR Super Sport Concept was first displayed at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon in January, but this time Toyota has confirmed that the new "super sports car" is on its way, and that it will feature hybrid technology. It's easy to believe that this upcoming vehicle will incorporate hybrid electric technology honed through Toyota's participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship.