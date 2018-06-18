Honda Tops One-Day Barcelona MotoGP Test, Suzuki and Ducati Follow

Honda's Marc Marquez earned the top spot at Monday's MotoGP test at the Circuit de Catalunya, albeit his performance came a day late after finishing second place to the Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo at Sunday's race.

The closed-door test at the famous Spanish circuit didn't see the presence of media or fans, as the majority of the teams kept their pit garage doors shut for most of the day, only opening them to allow their riders to ride in and out of their boxes.

While the official reason for the test was testing a new Michelin tire, teams and riders used it as an opportunity to experiment with new body kits, suspension, and electronics.