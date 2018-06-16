24 Hours of Le Mans at Halfway Point: Alonso Chases Down Leading No. 7 Toyota 

In the first half of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Toyota has displayed the performance that many expected with the two TS050 Hybrid entries battling for first throughout.

A Turn 1 crash upon race start saw the No. 1 Rebellion Racing R13 Gibson damage its front end, adding drama early on in the day-long epic. The Toyotas stood unphased at the front of the field and began to create a gap that would grow to a full lap for the No. 8 car by the fourth hour.

The Gazoo Racing squad upheld its lead into the night when the privateer LMP1 entries began to face troubles. Attrition sat in and teams including the No. 17 SMP BR1 of Matevos Issakyan suffered at the hands of la Sarthe. Issakyan slid off the track at the entrance of the Porsche Curves and heavily damaged his right rear, calling his crew for advice on the best way to get the car back to the pits.

SMP Racing was then plagued yet again with engine failure, leaving just one entry for the team—the No. 11 BR1—in the race. Even then, the remaining car had trouble early on and was running 50 laps back during the ninth hour upon the No. 17's retirement.

Resultingly, only four LMP1 cars ran ahead of the LMP2 field: Both Toyotas and two Rebellions. Sebastien Buemi in the No. 8 Toyota was penalized for speeding in a slow zone and had to perform a 60-second stop-and-go penalty, surrendering the lead to its sister entry.