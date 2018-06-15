Toyota Dominates LMP1 Le Mans Pole, Porsche Qualifies on Top In GTE-Pro and Am

Qualifying for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans was headlined by the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid which will start this year's running of the race from overall pole.

The team of Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi, and Kazuki Nakajima have consistently had the fastest car in the week leading up to Le Mans, and as Nakajima's best quali time of 3:15.377 showed, they have the pace over the others in the LMP1 field. They will be accompanied on the front row by their fellow Toyota entry, the No. 7 car, piloted by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez.

"It was a nice run without any traffic, and the car was very good,” Nakajima told Radio Le Mans after Thursday's session. “I’m quite happy with the result, but more importantly the car was good. We did a lot of progression for the race. We feel ready.”

The highest-placing non-hybrid LMP1 in qualifying was Rebellion Racing's No. 1 R13 Gibson. The privateer's fastest lap of 3:19.449 displayed a 4.072-second gap to the No. 8 Toyota and was 0.034 seconds clear of the No. 17 SMP Racing entry.

IDEC Sport Oreca Leads LMP2 Field

In Le Mans' most competitive class, LMP2, IDEC Sport was able to trump the 19 other entries in its Oreca 07 Gibson through way of technicality. Frenchman Paul-Loup Chatin managed pole with a 3:24.842 in the No. 48 car, which was actually slower than the best lap from TDS Racing. While TDS' Loic Duval rounded la Sarthe in 3:24.816, the team was penalized for not stopping for the scrutineering light. As a result, P1 was surrendered to IDEC and TDS will start in fourth.

Dragonspeed Racing will also begin from the front row with its No. 31 Oreca. The TDS-run G-Force Oreca will follow shortly behind in P3, rounding out an all-Oreca top-four.