Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and GT4 Customer Race Cars Debut at Le Mans

This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans is filled with not only a list of insane endurance racers, but brand new road and track cars that will be revealed at the festival. Aston Martin announced Thursday that its new Vantage GT3 and GT4 customer race cars will make their official public debut this weekend. These cars are the offspring of the rookie Vantage GTE, which will race in the GTE Pro class at the 86th 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. Both the GT3 and GT4 cars are refraining from any serious racing until they've finished development and will be homologated March 1, 2019. That said, the new Vantage GT3 will take part in the Aston Martin Racing Festival race June 16, a 45-minute One-Make event that pits celebrities, AM officials, and professional drivers against each other in the company's finest race cars.

With 535 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque gushing through the Vantage's Aston Martin Racing-tuned 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8, the GT3 is a force to be reckoned with. It also weighs just 2,745 pounds thanks to a lighter aluminum chassis. Track upgrades include an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission, Alcon motorsport multi-plate clutch, Alcon brakes with Bosch Motorsport ABS, Öhlins four-way adjustable dampers, and a steel roll-cage.

