Whiting Considers F1 Automated Flag System, Says 'Celebrities Aren't to Blame'

The deployment of an automated "flag" system has crossed the mind of FIA race director Charlie Whiting after the fiasco that took place at the 2018 Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix last weekend that saw a VIP guest, Winnie Harlow, wave the checkered flag one lap too early. According to Motorsport, Whiting has given some thought to the situation and a possible remedy that would virtually eliminate the risk for error. However, the solution isn't as simple as one may think, as placing a lightboard above the start-finish line to show a digital flag would still involve having a human operate it, or program it ahead of time.

GETTY Sebastian Vettel discusses racing procedures with Whiting.

"I think we'd need to probably think about having a better end of race signal," Whiting told Motorsport. "The checkered flag is traditional, but it's something that, as we've seen today, is prone to mistakes." "You could, and it would be quite straightforward for us, make the big black panel that you see show a chequered flag at the appropriate time. But if you're going to do it automatically, then you've got to think about exactly when you're going to do it, when you're going to activate it. It's not completely straightforward, it needs a little bit of thought."

GETTY Celebrity model Winnie Harlow has been at the center of this flag fiasco.