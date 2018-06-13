Williams Refuses to Give up on 2018 Season as It Vows to Follow-Through On 'Recovery Plan'

Williams, once one of Formula 1's most prestigious and successful teams, is currently ranked tenth and last in the Constructors' Championship, having scored only four points in the first seven races of the 2018 season. Following a particularly uncompetitive weekend in Canada, where Sergey Sirotkin qualified and finish in seventeenth and Lance Stroll collided with Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley on the first lap after starting from sixteenth, the Grove-based squad is trailing ninth-ranked Alfa Romeo Sauber by eight points.

With a third of the season done and a host of aerodynamic changes coming for 2019, it might be tempting for Williams to focus its efforts on next year, but Vice Team Principal Claire Williams told Sky Sports F1 the team will not write off 2018. "We have to fix this car", she said of Williams' problematic 2018 charger, the FW41. "We don't give up, we can't give up during a season as we're an independent team. If we gave up our sponsors would probably give up and we can't afford to do that."