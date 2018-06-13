Texas Motor Speedway President: 'We're at a Premium' to IndyCar

Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway, revealed after last weekend's IndyCar event hosted at the Ft. Worth track that he will soon sit down with series officials to discuss a new deal that would bring the sport back in 2019 and beyond.

As he detailed in a statement to local news outlet Star-Telegram, Gossage would like to have an agreement by August 2018, in time to start selling tickets for next year's race season. While no guarantees have been made between the two parties, the TMS executive is confident that a fresh contract will be drawn up to have IndyCar return to the 1.5-mile oval.

"We’ll sit down here shortly and have conversations with them," Gossage explained of the situation. "I would certainly hope we could reach a business deal. They’ve been here for 22 years, so I don’t know why that’s going to change."

As Gossage stated, TMS has been a hot-spot for the series since 1997. Additionally, it was consistently the stop following IndyCar's most significant race of the year: The Indianapolis 500. That tradition exited recently, and now, Indy is quickly succeeded by the Detroit Double at Belle Isle—a pair of road course races that are run around the Michigan motor-mecca.

Gossage is adamant that this allocation be returned to Texas as he believes it will help keep fans' attention on the white-knuckled, stacked competition that IndyCar aims to uphold.

"We had an agreement, albeit with the previous administration, that Texas would always be the first race after Indy and hopefully that’ll happen again," Gossage said to the Star-Telegram. "This race should be the race after Indy. If you’re trying to capture fans who enjoy the Indy 500 and want to watch the next race, do you want them to see Detroit’s temporary street course? Or do you want them to see racing on one of the grand ovals for IndyCar?"

"I would certainly fix that. It’d be good for IndyCar; it’d be good for Texas Motor Speedway."