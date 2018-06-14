Watch the All-Electric, 680-Horsepower Volkswagen I.D. R Test at Pikes Peak

Zero dark thirty on Friday, June 8. Pikes Peak. Testing and practice for the world's best-known hillclimb race must wrap up before the looming daytime tourism hours, forcing competitors to learn the unique race route and how their cars handle it during an early morning time slot, in which car preparation must be done before dawn.

Larry Chen / Volkswagen

Volkswagen's entry for this year's event is the I.D. R, an electric prototype car producing 680 all-electric horsepower, and more than its own weight in downforce, even at altitude. The car was developed with the help of Porsche from little more than a concept in August to a real steel (and carbon) thoroughbred prototype, which it revealed in April. Enlisting the aid of Romain Dumas, a successful endurance racer and three-time Pikes Peak winner, Volkswagen launched the I.D. R's European testing program immediately afterward and shipped both car and team to the United States in preparation for Pikes Peak.

Larry Chen / Volkswagen

The race itself is notorious for its power and downforce-sapping thin air, which only worsens as one ascends from the 9,390-foot start line to the mountain's 14,110-foot peak, where there is around 60 percent as much oxygen as at sea level. Unpredictable weather and a rough racing surface further complicate the race, which will be held for the 96th time on the final Sunday of June.

Larry Chen / Volkswagen

Friday's testing program consisted of a series of crack-of-dawn test runs up different segments of the mountain, alongside its competitors in the Unlimited class—one of the few classes of its kind remaining in motorsport. Weather was clear, and the road unusually clean, with recent rains wiping away much of the gathered dust and gravel typical of Colorado's roads. The agenda was two runs from the start line to the Glen Cove checkpoint before trading test areas with the lower classes, which were busy testing the upper half of the course concurrently. After racing the upper half, remaining time would be used for full-course runs. Two car setups were tested.

Larry Chen / Volkswagen