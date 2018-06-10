McLaren: IndyCar 'Looks Favorable' for the Future

Rumors of intrigue including McLaren's flirtation with IndyCar have been hot, and after a recent statement from team chief Zak Brown, the move is seeming even more likely. It's been known that McLaren executives have made the pilgrimage to several IndyCar events in the past month; in addition to that, Brown has revealed that the Woking-based outfit is "seriously considering" the leap into America's premier open-wheel series as early as 2019. Amidst the hustle and bustle at this past weekend's Texas Motor Speedway contest, Brown gave clear indication that IndyCar has become an attractive option for the omnipresent auto-racing crew.

McLaren partnered with Andretti Autosport for the 2017 Indy 500, jointly fielding a car with international star Fernando Alonso in the cockpit. It's understood that these two could possibly team up once again if McLaren decides to create an IndyCar program, depending on the specifics—Brown and AA team owner, Michael Andretti, have a close relationship, after all. Andretti was spotted in the paddock with Alonso at this weekend's F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice rounds, giving hints that the two parties could once again be in conversation.

While Brown did not comment on the whispers involving his team and Andretti, he did note that McLaren is weighing the IndyCar option heavily.

"We're seriously considering IndyCar," Brown said. "We've been doing due diligence for quite some time. As stated before, if we're going to get into other forms of motorsport which McLaren has a great history in we need to do it in a way that first and foremost doesn't compromise our Formula One activities or we won't consider it."

The American continued, "It needs to be commercially viable, something we feel we can be competitive in and fits our brand. It has to tick all of those boxes, not most of those boxes. We're not done yet with our due diligence but it's looking favorable so we will take a decision in order to be prepared for 2019 sometime in the upcoming months."

"If we're confident all four of those elements really tick those boxes then it's something that we will probably move forward on but we're not done with the journey yet," Brown stated.