IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway: Drivers' Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

Some weekends behind the wheel of a racing car are better than others, but Scott Dixon seems to be riding a high wave of success after winning his second IndyCar contest in just one week. The New Zealander won the first of two races in Detroit last weekend in addition to Saturday night's intense race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The 600-mile race had many scary moments where two, three, and even four cars came dangerously close to each other as they negotiated high-banked turns at 220 miles per hour. Luckily, this year's crashes were minimal, not just in regards to how many of them there were, but also in spectacularity. Of course, this doesn't mean some of the drivers didn't share a piece of their minds on social media about the 248 laps they drove around the 1.5-mile oval.

Scott Dixon - First Place