Scenes From the Just-Unveiled Nicky Hayden Memorial in Owensboro, Kentucky

The Hayden family was joined by hundreds of fans, friends, city officials, and other racing personalities on the lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center, where a beautiful bronze statue of the 2006 MotoGP World Champion Nicky Hayden was erected on Friday afternoon.

I made the drive from Indianapolis to Owensboro, Kentucky, a small town located west of Louisville that packs a rich history when it comes to motor racing. This was evident on Friday, when locals and tourists alike, many who traveled hundreds of miles to be present at the unveiling, shed tears along with the Haydens just a year after the famous rider lost his life in Italy.