Verstappen Stays on Top in Second Free Practice for 2018 Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen had previously grabbed the top spot in free practice one, and if the young Dutchman felt he had something to prove in Canada following a difficult weekend in Monaco, his strong Friday form in Montréal can certainly be seen as a statement of intent.

After Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was Verstappen's closest challenger in FP1, the four-time world champion now found himself back in fourth place, down more than half a second on Verstappen's pace-setting 1:12.198. It should be noted, however, that Hamilton set his fastest lap (a 1:12.777) earlier in the session, and on a set of supersoft Pirellis, whereas Verstappen, Räikkönen, and Ricciardo set their fastest laps on the quicker and softer hypersoft tires.