Barbosa to Miss Six Hours of the Glen After Cycling Accident

Mustang Sampling Racing veteran Joao Barbosa will miss the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech competition at Watkins Glen due to an injury he suffered while cycling. The Team Action Express branch which he drives for has claimed overall victory at the Upstate N.Y. track twice in the last two years with Barbosa having won alongside co-pilots Filipe Albuquerque and Christian Fittipaldi at the six-hour contest. Barbosa is expected to return for the following round of competition on August 3-5 at Road America.

"I am really disappointed to have this accident and I hate to miss these races, especially with the amount of success we’ve had at Watkins Glen, I love that track,” explained Barbosa. “I was on a group ride on my road bike, and some of the people ahead of me stopped before I was expecting them to, so I fell on my hand and hurt my wrist. It is really unfortunate but I am already focused on my program to get back in the car when the doctors let me.”